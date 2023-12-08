Sarah Raven’s best Christmas gifts for gardeners in 2023, from tools to seed kits

The best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023 include garden tools, secateurs, garden furniture and chimeneas - all better than a Dobbies gift card, surely?

If anyone is going to find you the best gifts for gardeners, it’s The Telegraph’s dedicated team of horticulturists. This year, we asked expert gardener Sarah Raven to find the best gardeners’ Christmas gifts and she’s come up trumps.

Ranging from tools to seed subscriptions, garden chairs and secateurs, these presents start at under a tenner and none will cost more than £100. You’re almost guaranteed to find something for the gardener in your life. And if that gardener is you, well, here’s your Christmas wish list – courtesy of Sarah. If you’re in a hurry, here’s a quick summary:

Which are the best Christmas gifts for gardeners in 2023? At a glance

Best Christmas gifts for gardeners

1. Bee Border Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Best overall

Bee Border Cambridge University Botanic Garden best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Selected to be stacked full of nectar or pollen for bees, this collection of seed from the Cambridge Botanic Gardens are perfect for the beginner gardener/seed sower, whatever age.”

2. Herb seed subscription

Best value

Jekka's Herb seed subscription best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “And if you’re sowing seed, why not continue all year round? Good for chefs and gardeners from the Queen of herbs, Jekka McVicar’s nursery, carefully chosen seed packs of the best, easiest to grow and tastiest varieties are sent out at regular intervals at their best moment for sowing.”

3. Niwaki secateurs

Best garden tool gift

Niwaki secateurs best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Light and nimble, for small and chunkier stems, these secateurs are amongst our favourites at home. The tools from this brand are — in my experience — pretty much all fantastic.”

Story continues

4. Scented pelargonium hand cream

Best Christmas gift for women who garden

Scented pelargonium handcream best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Made by Cath Kidstone’s new brand, a delicious, rose-pelargonium leaf hand-cream, rich and moisturising, ideal after a day of gardening.”

5. Small Flower Press

Best unusual Christmas gift for gardeners

Jamjar edit small flower press best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Flower pressing is a great way of preserving favourites from the garden and has become fashionable again. Frame your pressings on black card for your walls, or go for it and decorate a lampshade.”

6. Merino wool socks in pink and orange

Best clothing gift for gardeners

Danish Endurance Merino wool socks in pink and orange best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Super comfy socks for wearing with gardening boots in great colours. Really hard-wearing for cosy feet right through the colder months.”

7. Waterproof notebook

Best stocking filler gift for gardeners

Shepherds Walks Waterproof notebook best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “With our winters and springs increasingly wet, these waterproof notebooks are invaluable for taking notes at home and whilst out visiting gardens.”

8. Hori Hori tool

Best tool gift for gardeners

Niwaki hori hori tool best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “The best multi-purpose tool which we fight over at Perch Hill. Brilliant for planting and weeding — you can hoik out even stubborn taproots weeds like docks and thistles.”

9. From Seed to Bloom by Milli Proust

Best gardening book to buy for Christmas

From Seed to Bloom by Milli Proust best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “A beautiful book ideal for beginner gardeners on sowing and growing from seed, plus great tips for excellent arranging.”

10. Pruning Saw

Best pruning gift for gardeners

Stihl pruning saw best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “The best value fold-away pruning knife which stays sharp after pretty hard use. Stihl make great, basic, hard-wearing tools.”

11. Microgreen kits

Best growing kit gift

Teeny Greeny microgreen kits best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Microgreens are not only extremely tasty, packed with flavour and with a high density of antioxidants and minerals in every leaf they’re good for us too. Even with no garden, you can still grow these.”

12. Rosa mutabilis

Best flower gift

Rosa mutabilis best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Give either potted or for extra value, bare root is a great way of giving roses. I love this rose with a healthy constitution and long life to ensure it’ll be flowering in a garden this summer and twenty summers from now. Lovely for picking too.”

13. Ankle Wellie Boots

Best gift for men who garden

Tretorn ankle wellie boots best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “Hard-wearing but super comfy and handsome with it, I love these for taking me right through winter with dry feet.”

14. Kew Series by Laithwaites Hamper

Best gardening hamper

Laithwaites: a mixture of gardening tools, food and wine

Sarah says: “A gardening hamper packed with tools, seeds, a cookbook, condiments, toiletries and wine from the Kew Gardens and Laithwaites collaboration. Perfect for a gardener or a whole family.”

15. Paper White Narcissus

Best planted flower gift

Sarah Raven paperwhite narcissus best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Sarah says: “And finally, if you’ll allow, a gift suggestion from my own store. Planted and already growing, (in peat-free compost) these are sent out in a pretty, hard-wearing zinc pot to flower for Christmas and fill rooms with their scent.”

Alice Vincent’s best gardening Christmas gifts

Last year, we asked urban gardener Alice Vincent to recommend some affordable Christmas gifts. Since many of them are still available and now even cheaper, we thought we’d include them in this year’s guide.

16. Bamboo cloche

Crocus bamboo cloche best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “The most stylish way to keep squirrels, foxes and cats off neatly planted pots: this is an absolute bulb-saver over winter. There are a variety of sizes available, and they stack neatly in a shed or patio corner when out of use.”

17. Black Iron Watering Can

Toast black iron watering can best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “Something of a supermodel of watering cans, this is a good gift for those who prove consistently hard to buy for: it’ll look as handsome on a kitchen shelf as it would on a patio table.”

18. Echoes Ceramic Birdbath

Echoes ceramic bird bath best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “This charming glazed ceramic bird bath wouldn’t look out of place on a dining table, but its high-firing means its frost-resistant: perfect to offer feathered friends respite to bathe or drink in - increasingly important as our climate changes.”

19. Hanging chair

Wayfair hanging chair best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “This timelessly striped cotton hanging chair looks far more expensive than it is, and folds down neatly for the cooler months. Perfect for those less-inspiring corners, or for those gardens short on space.”

20. Galvanised calendar seed trunk

Galvanised calendar seed trunk best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “It’s a rare gardener who finds they’re not out of room for seed-storage, and even those with plenty are unlikely to have a system both alphabetised and mouse-proof. This hardy solution ticks a lot of boxes, and is tough enough to be stored in a greenhouse or shed.”

21. Chiminea

Not On the High Street chimenea best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “The trend for entertaining outdoors isn’t going anywhere. Ensure warm nights and good vibes with this chic open fire facilitator, which doubles as a barbecue.”

22. Colourful jute twine

Colourful jute twine best Christmas gifts for gardeners 2023

Alice says: “Because nobody ever has quite enough of it. Even those who don’t stake or tie-in their plants will find a use for the stuff. Match the colour to the recipient’s personality!”

