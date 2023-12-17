Who Is Sarah Rafferty's Husband? All About Santtu Seppälä

Sarah Rafferty married Santtu Seppälä in 2001. The pair have two daughters together

Frazer Harrison/Getty Sarah Rafferty and Santtu Seppala attend Entertainment Weekly Celebration Honoring The Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees on January 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Suits star Sarah Rafferty might be real-life BFFs with costar Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter on the law firm series, but she’s been married to her husband Santtu Seppälä for over 20 years.

The pair are very private when it comes to their personal lives. They first met while students at Yale University, where Rafferty pursued an MFA in acting and Seppälä earned a degree in finance. From there, he moved on to The Wharton School in Pennsylvania and worked in investment management for 20 years. These days, Seppälä works at the Angeleno Group in Los Angeles.

Seppälä and Rafferty welcomed their first daughter together in 2007, and their second in 2012. While filming Suits the family split their time between Toronto and Los Angeles, something the actress has said the family chose deliberately. She told Redbook in 2013, “What's really important for us is that our home base is in L.A., and when we move to Toronto — where Suits is filmed — we move as a unit and are always together in the same place. My 5-year-old goes to two schools, which I was worried about, but it ended up being an amazing, self-esteem-building experience for her. She celebrates it.”

In the same interview, Rafferty credited her husband with making their family work. As she said, “I have an amazing spouse; we're a team. He works, and I work, and we sort of do this dance with each other so that we can be present to our kids. But I think the whole 'balance' thing is an illusion; we just embrace the imbalance.”

Here is everything to know about Rafferty’s partner in life, Santtu Seppälä.

He grew up in Finland

Sarah Rafferty Instagram Sarah Rafferty and Sannttu Seppala.

Seppälä lives in the United States with his family now, but was born and raised in Finland. According to his biography at Angeleno Group, he is a dual citizen of both Finland and the U.S. and has also lived in Sweden, Denmark, France and Germany.

They met at Yale University

Sarah Rafferty Instagram Sarah Rafferty and Sannttu Seppala.

Rafferty and Seppälä met when they were both students at Yale University, where the future Suits star earned her MFA in acting. They dated for several years before getting married in June 2001.

While at Yale, Seppälä was a member of the Varsity Tennis Team and also an Ivy Champion. From Yale, he went on to earn his MBA at The Wharton School in Pennsylvania.

They got married in 2001

Sarah Rafferty Instagram Sarah Rafferty and Sannttu Seppala on their wedding day.

Rafferty and Seppälä wed on June 23, 2001 and celebrated two decades of marriage in 2021. The actress shared a photo of the pair from their 2001 wedding on Instagram and captioned it, “Two decades in, still mugging. Happy 20th Anniversary, Santtu. Thank you for the ‘hope, coffee and poetry…..’❤️.”

They had their first daughter in 2007

Sarah Rafferty Instagram Oona Grey Seppala.

Seppälä and Rafferty's oldest daughter, Oona Gray, was born in 2007. The family welcomed a second daughter, Iris Friday, in 2012.

It’s clear from what Rafferty has shared on Instagram that their daughters live a charmed, whimsical life. In 2022 she celebrated Oona’s birthday with a sweet photo of her daughter wearing butterfly wings and captioned it with a poem by John O’Donohue. Rafferty added at the bottom, “Boundlessly, unspeakably grateful for you Oona. Happy Birthday. Love, Mamarazzi.”

In January 2023, Rafferty shared another round of photos of her family on Instagram, this time to celebrate Iris’ birthday. The photos were compiled by a fan Instagram account, which she addressed in the caption when she wrote, “Thanks for making this walk down memory lane @sarahraffertypics. I’ll show it to the bday girl and claim I made it.”

In August 2023, the actress posted a video of a fairy house she and Iris made together. In a reference to Barbie, she wrote, “Meet us at the mojo dojo fairy house, bring all your magic. Love, Iris and Sarah.”

He works in business development

GP Images/WireImage Santtu Seppala and Sarah Rafferty attend the Moncler dinner in celebration of the boutique grand opening on October 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Seppälä and his wife have incredibly different careers. While the Suits star has been thriving in the entertainment industry for decades, her husband is the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at the Angeleno Group. Before moving to the organization in 2021, he spent two decades working in investment management.

Those 20 years included working as the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Kiitos Capital Management and as a Portfolio Manager at Cantillon Capital Management in New York.

His career began at Salomon Brothers, where he worked as an investment banker.

They love to travel together

Sarah Rafferty Instagram Sarah Rafferty and Sannttu Seppala in Dubai.

It’s clear from Rafferty’s Instagram account that she and Seppälä enjoy traveling together. In 2021, she shared a photo of the pair that dates back to a 2005 trip they took to Bhutan and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Santtu. Excited to get back to my very favorite pastime—-world adventuring with you. Let’s go get all up in it again. Thanks for making all my logistically ridiculous ideas into a reality. I’m sorry I’m not home to burn you a cake.”

In June 2023, Rafferty shared another photo of the pair, this time in Turkey. She captioned the snap, “#fbf #Istanbul 2004. Happy 22, (one day late) Santtu. I love nothing more than seeing the world with you….and seeing our child troll us on instagram. How did she access photos from the 90’s? 😂🤓🎾🌎🥂 👗via my grandmother’s trunk.”

She loves to celebrate his birthday

Sarah Rafferty Instagram Sannttu Seppala.

Though she is pretty protective of her personal life, Rafferty seems to enjoy celebrating Seppälä’s birthday on Instagram. In 2022, she shared a photo of the pair from the 1990s on his big day and wrote, “No idea what’s going on here…it was the 90’s. But Happy Birthday, Santtu. More of this energy ahead and many many many many many more birthdays. ❤️ p.s. I see you @bronwynroberts. p.p.s. I think I still have that shirt.”

