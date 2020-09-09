Sarah Paulson's Ratched, Armie Hammer's Rebecca, ZEE5 anthology Forbidden Love: Trailers This Week

This week, Netflix has unveiled the final trailer of Ratched, the prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The other trailers that have been released are Armie Hammer and Lily James' Rebecca and ZEE5's anthology film, Forbidden Love.

Ratched

Netflix's upcoming series Ratched, set in 1947, is an origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched as she turns from an average nurse to a cruel and manipulative one from Ken Kesey's celebrated novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The final trailer, which has now been dropped, follows Ratched during her early days at a psychiatric facility. A voiceover narrates how she was separated from her parents at an early age, which had a profound impact on her as an adult. A new entrant at the institution, she quickly changes things around to perform experiments on her patients. The clip also offers a glimpse into the controversial procedure of lobotomy.

Sarah Paulson, who plays Mildred Ratched in the series, has reunited with her frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy after American Horror Story and The People vs OJ Simpson.

The series has been created by Evan Romansky and produced by Ian Brennan and Murphy. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert are among the other actors.

Ratched will release on 18 September.

Rebecca

Rebecca, a modern screen adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's gothic novel of the same name, narrates the tale of a newly-wed woman who comes to spend time in her husband's family estate in England. Their marital life soon takes a turn for the worse as lies and secrets surrounding the husband's first wife, who had passed away, threaten to tumble out.

Directed by Ben Wheatley (of High Rise, Free Fire fame), the film stars Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas in the lead.

Rebecca will premiere on Netflix on 21 October.

Forbidden Love

ZEE5's new anthology film, Forbidden Love, centres around themes of infidelity, jealousy and monotony. The four films " Arranged Marriage, Anamika, Rules of the Game and Diagnosis of Love " have been directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Mahesh Manjrekar, respectively, and features Ali Fazal, Patralekhaa, Aditya Seal, Raima Sen and Aahana Kumra, among others.

While Arranged Marriage deals with society's treatment of homosexuality, Anamika is about finding love outside of marriage. Rules of the Game revolves around a married couple struggling with the stagnancy of their relationship and Diagnosis of Love deals with the corrosive nature of suspicion.

The first part of Forbidden Love, Arranged Marriage starts streaming on 9 September.

