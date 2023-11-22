Sarah Paulson Shared the Sweetest Memory of Her "Generous" Co-Star Matthew Perry

The two starred together on the 2006 show 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.'

Getty Images

Sarah Paulson is remembering her late Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip co-star Matthew Perry. On Tuesday's episode of The View, Paulson had the sweetest thing to say about Perry when asked about their 2006 show, created by Aaron Sorkin.

"I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet," she said recalling a memory of Perry helping her prepare for the audition. Paulson said that she "needed that job very desperately," so Perry, who had previously starred alongside Paulson's friend Amanda Peet in The Whole Nine Yards, offered to run lines with Paulson beforehand as a favor to Peet.

"He asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so I could have a leg up on the other performer," she remembered. "And I did get the job. I absolutely credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that."

Getty Images The cast of 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.'

Related: David Schwimmer Paid Tribute to Matthew Perry With a Fan-Favorite Moment From 'Friends'

The actress and the comedian starred alongside Peet, Bradley Whitford, Timothy Busfield, D.L. Hughley, Nathan Corddry, and Steven Weber in the drama that ran for one season from 2006 to 2007.



Paulson went on to say that impressing him or making him laugh was the best feeling. "He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived," she said. "I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times, and it made me feel really good. He [was] a wonderful guy."

Perry died on Oct. 28, in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. Since his passing, his friends, peers, and former co-stars have offered up emotional tributes to Perry and his comedic genius. Perry's Friends co-stars all separately took to social media to recall some of their favorite moments from the set of their iconic sitcom.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.