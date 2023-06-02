From Sarah Paulson to Adam Levine: All the Stars at Beanie Feldstein's Wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein’s wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts was a star-studded affair!

The Booksmart actress, 29 and Roberts exchanged vows in a summer camp themed wedding in Hudson Valley, New York on May 20. The couple's guest list included plenty of A-list stars.

Sarah Paulson attended the Cedar Lakes Estate nuptials with Holland Taylor. While Adam Levine attended with wife Behati Prinsloo.

Ben Platt even serenaded the newlyweds during the reception, which was held in a barn.

“We just kept mouthing ‘I love you’ to him while he was singing,” Feldstein told Vogue in an exclusive interview about her wedding.

“It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn—and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse.”

As for why they chose their lakeside location, Feldstein revealed that the area has special meaning to the couple.

“It is our happy place together,” she told the publication. “I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

Feldstein and Roberts first met in the U.K. in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl. They later announced their engagement in June 2022, sharing photos from the proposal on Instagram.

Roberts got down on one knee to pop the question, as they celebrated with friends and family, like Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever, as well as Feldstein's brother Jonah Hill.

During their ceremony, the brides exchanged personal vows.

“Reading them for the first time to each other surrounded by everyone we love was the most profound moment of our lives,” Beanie told the publication. “It made it feel like truly there was nothing else in the world except for all of us there beneath the trees.”

Added Roberts: “To see our two worlds, American and British, sitting together under the damp trees, getting to listen to our friends and family read their personal blessings for us, a take on the Jewish tradition of the Seven Blessings, and then to hear Charles articulate our relationship in the same exact way we do, while the fog rolled in.

She continued: It is no surprise that both of our vows referenced magic, because for that time, magic was present.”





