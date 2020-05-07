Sarah Palin Says Going on The Masked Singer Was a 'Walking Middle Finger to the Haters'

Sarah Palin knew she would shock audiences when she was revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer — and that was the point.

The former Alaska governor and one-time VP hopeful turned TV personality was unveiled as the celebrity behind the Bear costume on the Fox singing competition show in March. And on Wednesday's aftershow, Palin, 56, said the experience was "all about the mask" for her.

"I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world, where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said because they wouldn't know until after the fact," she told host Nick Cannon. "So it all worked out."

Palin added that the experience was "the craziest" thing she's ever done — and earned her more positive attention than ever before.

"It was weird, it was wild, it was fun. Believe it or not, it was a lot of my personality, who I really am," she said. "Just wanting to live life vibrantly and take those risks because that's how you grow."

"I've been working for like, 12 years with all these intellectual, political, commentaries and all this — no reaction like I got from The Masked Singer," she said. "It was so positive. It was so encouraging. I just absolutely loved it. I just feel really blessed that you guys even asked me if I want to do it."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.