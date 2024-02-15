Sarah Palin pops up on Fox singing show “We Are Family ”— not as a rapping bear this time

The former veep candidate and "Masked Singer" contestant sang Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

Blame it all on her roots, Sarah Palin showed up in boots on another Fox singing show.

In The Masked Singer's third season, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee shocked the world as the Bear. She was famously eliminated after a rousing performance of Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back." This time around, she appeared on Wednesday night's "Sister Act" episode of We Are Family.

The Fox guessing game show, which is hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing solo and then duets with their secret famous family member. The studio audience of 100 contestants is tasked with sniffing out multiple rounds of clues for the chance to win up to $150,000 by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

FOX via Getty Host Nick Cannon and Sarah Palin on 'The Masked Singer'

Palin, of course, was the surprise celebrity family member. She was revealed after singing Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" with her non-famous cousin, JD. Though Palin didn't say much — she was the final celebrity revealed on the show, after Joey Fatone and Kenny Smith — her cousin did tell Anderson her run for VP as John McCain's running mate "was mind-boggling for our entire family — it was a heck of a ride, but it was fun, and we were very proud of her."

Though she's so far mum on her We Are Family appearance, Palin previously said of her shocking Masked Singer stint that she did the show as a "walking middle finger to the haters."



"It was all about the mask," she told host Nick Cannon on the Masked Singer aftershow at the time. "I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said because they wouldn't know until after the fact. So it all worked out."

We Are Family airs Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



