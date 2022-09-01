Sarah Palin Loses U.S. House Seat to Democrat Mary Peltola in Special Election

Lev Radin/Pacific Press via Getty Images

Sarah Palin on Wednesday lost the race for the state’s only U.S. House seat, left open after the March death of Rep. Don Young, to Democrat Mary Peltola. The race was called by the Associated Press.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

