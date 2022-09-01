Sarah Palin loses election to represent Alaska in Congress

Democrat Mary Peltola will hold the seat until the 8 November general election

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has been defeated in the special election to represent Alaska in the US Congress.

Democrat Mary Peltola won by a narrow margin on Wednesday. She will be the first Native American to serve as a lawmaker in Washington for the state.

The race was to fill a vacancy left after the former officeholder died. The next election will be held 8 November.

Ms Palin, 58, rose to prominence as a vice-presidential candidate in 2008. She has since become a key Trump ally.