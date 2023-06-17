Sarah Palin Goes on Newsmax to Say Fox ‘Canceled’ Her

Newsmax

As Newsmax continues to try to peel off Fox News viewers by accusing the channel of being “woke” and anti-free speech, Sarah Palin appeared on the network to claim that Fox “canceled” her after she talked about the network in an unflattering way a few weeks prior.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Friday mentioned how, after a Fox News chyron from earlier this week called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator,” the producer responsible for it is no longer at the network, as The Daily Beast reported Thursday. That occurrence was proof that Fox “no longer believes in free speech,” as Newsmax’s own chyron declared.

Bolling claimed that “the old Fox” would’ve had no issue with slapping that label on the president. “But now, for some reason, they’re pushing away real conservative values, aren’t they?”

Palin agreed.

“As a matter of fact, Eric, thanks to you, I lost another gig,” she said. “I was on your show and you had asked something about Fox…and I was, as usual, quite candid and off the cuff. And I told you what I thought about what Fox was doing. Well, I had been booked on Fox for the next day.”

Palin recounted a friend of hers predicting shortly afterward what would happen.

“Yep!” she said, “I got canceled from Fox and haven’t been invited back.”

Palin said she didn’t ask why, but said of her comments on Bolling’s show, “I’ll bet you donuts to dollars that that’s exactly what it was.”

Palin may be referring to her May 1 appearance on The Balance, which began with Bolling delivering a monologue railing against Fox News for “riding the ‘kill conservative voices’ train with gusto”—a theme pumped up on the channel since the ouster of Tucker Carlson.

“My audience now is realizing that Fox News started to move left. They wanted to be center. They wanted to cast a wide net to bring in more liberal voices, to bring in more progressives, to maybe get more progressive viewers,” Bolling said. “And they got it, but at the expense of the MAGA and the true conservatives.”

“What say you?” he asked Palin.

“Right, and you know it’s not just Fox News of course. It’s these corporate-owned, woke disconnected elites who call the shots in lamestream media and they look at us as just the peons, just the subjects,” Palin replied.

“And perhaps people would perceive me as being biased,” she continued, referencing how the network didn’t renew her contract in June 2015.

“I don’t want to interject any of my bias the way that they operate, but I will tell you one thing about the way they operate. When I was informed that I was no longer working for them, I wasn’t even informed. They didn’t have the guts to call me. They called my now ex-husband and I thought that was really weird and weak,” she claimed.

“I just said I wouldn’t speak ill of them, but I just spoke ill of them, yes.”

Palin went on to bash Fox for having “underestimated the will of the people.”

“They have underestimated our wisdom and our desire with that freedom of speech to have truth spoken to power,” she said, “to have information so we can make up our own minds about these issues.”

