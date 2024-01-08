Sarah Michelle Gellar's Son Rocky Steals Her Spotlight in Jumbotron Appearance — Before Being Chastised by Mom

The actress shares her son and daughter Charlotte with husband Freddie Prinze Jr

MrsJodie/Tiktok Sarah Michelle Gellar and son

Sarah Michelle Gellar's son is enjoying his time in the spotlight.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 46, attended a recent Los Angeles Chargers game with her 11-year-old son Rocky and had a hilarious and relatable mom moment when her son took things a little too far on the jumbotron.

In a fan video on TikTok, the actress and her son appeared on the big screen, prompting her son to get up out of his seat and start dancing.

Rocky started off by waving his hands in the air before he began thrusting his hips forward and backward, The pre-teen was quickly pulled down and told to stop by his mom, who rolled her eyes and shook her head.

Gellar is mom to Rocky and daughter Charlotte, 14, whom she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 47.

Earlier this month, Gellar shared two posts full of exciting photos from her recent family vacation on Instagram.

"If I’ve left you unread…. Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one," she captioned her first photo gallery, complete with selfies and beach reads.

In the next post, she highlighted, "Vacation dump #2- family and friends," where she featured a number of family shots with the couple and their two kids.

Over the summer, Gellar shared a few photos to her Instagram Story of her family's trip to Florence, Italy. In one photo, Rocky posed with his dad as they looked over a railing.

In another, Geller and Prinze Jr. smile with Charlotte on an Italian street. The actress also posted a sweet photo with her entire family. "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia," she wrote across the picture, which translates to "My family in Florence, Italy."

Although the iconic couple are notoriously private, in 2020, Geller spoke to PEOPLE about helping her kids with virtual learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it had its challenges, the star said she got through it "by having compassion and understanding that there’s no manual on how to do this. None of us are perfect."

“All we can do is the best we can and understand that maybe math or reading is not the same place where our other children were at this exact point but that their independence and their ability to pivot and be flexible is a life skill that will probably serve them even better than what they are going to learn in some of those classes,” she added.



