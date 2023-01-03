Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7Fl-nP-th/ sarahmgellar Verified Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right) 5h
Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving an intimate look at her holiday vacation.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated the end of the year with a tropical getaway that included stylish bathing suits, a zip-lining experience with a scenic view, and romantic moments with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

On Monday, she shared various highlights through a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram.

Gellar included a snap of her taking in the warm weather in a long brown summer dress with matching shades and another image wearing a bright pink one-piece swimsuit with the words "Barbie" as she posed with a man dressed as a tropical version of a Santa Claus.

In the last photo, she wore a sweater on top of a sparkling brown gown and tropical lei while laughing as she held a napkin.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I'm doing in the last one (you probably won't get it right)," she joked in the caption.

The carousel of images also included photos with her husband, 46, as they relaxed under a palm tree. She shared the same image on her story writing, "Last sunset of the year." The couple also posed sweetly as they rang in the new year in another image in which Gellar wears a New Year's hat.

RELATED:  Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

The 45-year-old also shared snaps of their children, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, through her Instagram Story.

The tropical family getaway came a few months after the couple marked their 20-year anniversary in September.

They celebrated their milestone anniversary with sweet social media tributes — and also jokingly tried to collect from radio host Howard Stern, who bet Prinze $1 million ahead of their wedding in 2002 that their union wouldn't go the distance.

"Oh, absolutely it will last," Prinze replied to Stern at the time.

In her Instagram post marking their 20th anniversary, Gellar tagged Stern, 68, and joked, "What do you think? I think you owe us."

