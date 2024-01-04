Sarah Michelle Gellar Says It's 'Not Easy' to Get Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in Photos During Family Vacation

The couple, who have been married for 21 years, enjoyed a tropical getaway away with their two kids, Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle and Freddie Prinze Jr. pose together on vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are ringing in the New Year with a fun-filled family getaway — but even the actress struggles to get her husband to pose with her.

Gellar, 46, and Prinze Jr., 47, have been enjoying a tropical vacation with their two kids, Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11, and the Cruel Intentions star got real about how difficult it is to get a decent photo with her man.

She shared two photos posing with the actor on a grassy lawn in front of the ocean, with palm trees and a beautiful sunset in the background, as she admitted that it’s “not easy to get @realfreddieprinze to take a pic” on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

During the family’s vacation, Gellar has been taking her followers along for the journey and documenting much of their activities, including her workouts — one of which her husband joined as she jokingly shared a mirror selfie of them together on her Story, writing, “When your man wonders what you are doing in the gym.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. pose together on vacation

The actress also shared a photo of some polaroids she took, both of herself and a selfie with her notoriously difficult to photograph husband. In the polaroid selfie, Gellar smiled softly with an oversized pair of black sunglasses and a straw beach hat, while Prinze Jr. wore a t-shirt, aviator sunglasses and a baseball hat behind her.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. pose together on family vacation

Since arriving on her vacation, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has been generous with sharing photos and videos of her time away with her family on social media. She’s even been sharing some rare family shots of herself, Prinze Jr., and their two kids., though she kept their faces covered with heart emojis in the posts.

The iconic couple, who wed in 2002, are private about their family, but Gellar shared various photos of the group posing together at their resort and one on a boat in the ocean.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids Charlotte and Rocky

She also shared some sultry shots of herself as she posed in various stylish swimsuits during the tropical getaway.

“If I’ve left you unread…. Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one,” she captioned the post, which featured several solo shots showing off her impressive swimsuit collection, including an orange belted one piece and a '60s-inspired floral-print two-piece suit.

The actress also dug into some books during her vacation. Her photo carousel included a shot of an icy fruit drink next to a hardcover copy of Rebecca Yarros' fantasy novel Fourth Wing. Gellar also brought along the Lisa Unger thriller The New Couple in 5B.

The trip also seemed to be a group getaway, as another of her photo dump posts featured a shot with Rebecca Gayheart Dane, as the friends posed with their arms around each other in their swimsuits.



