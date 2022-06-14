Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals 'Tough' Time Recovering from COVID Due to Asthma

Vanessa Etienne
·3 min read
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Sarah Michelle Gellar is detailing her "tough" recovery from the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 45, revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and has been struggling with her recovery journey due to her asthma.

"I realize I've been really quiet on here. After two and a half years COVID finally got me. Thankfully I'm vaccinated and boosted," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "But to those out there that say 'it's just a cold' ...maybe for some lucky people it is. But for this (relatively) young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience."

"Even with therapeutics and all my protocols it's been tough. I know I'm on the road to recovery, but it's certainly not been an easy road. I'll be back soon (hopefully with super antibodies...even if just for a bit)," Gellar continued. "To quote a friend of mine - 'I will wear a mask in my shower if that means I don't get this again.'"

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Gellar has previously spoken about managing her asthma, telling PEOPLE last year that she and her kids, who also have asthma, don't allow the disease to hold them back.

"I don't let any of that stuff limit me," the Golden Globe nominee said in September 2021.

"I find, in terms of any kind of health, you have to figure out what it is, and if there's a treatment available — utilize it. That's why we live in the modern world and sciences, right?" she said. "... Not everyone's case is the same as mine, but I should be an example of someone who hasn't let a diagnosis of asthma stop them from doing anything, and the same for my children."

Gellar shares two kids — daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9 — with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Mixes Up Date of Wedding Anniversary: 'Thought It Was Tomorrow'

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Noting how there is "nothing scarier than when you can't get air," Gellar said that learning about and fully understanding your health "in the correct way" offers "a better way of protecting yourself."

And because she has managed her health so well over the years since she was first diagnosed with asthma as a young girl, the Scooby-Doo star said that the disease doesn't stop her from partaking in any activities.

"I'm probably one of the most active people around," she explained. "I run, I hike, I do every kind of exercise known to man. I chase two children, I was a figure skater, I did Taekwondo."

"I mean, all those things would not have been possible unless I had the right medicine so that when those moments [where I needed my inhaler] hit me, I was able to take care of myself," the mother of two added.

