Sarah Michelle Gellar Resurrected Taylor Swift's 2014 Wavy Lob for the Eras Tour

This weekend, the stars came out in full force for Taylor Swift's series of Eras Tour concerts in Los Angeles — from Sofia Vergara to Mindy Kaling and Emma Roberts. But perhaps no one was more committed to their concert-going look than Sarah Michelle Gellar.



Having what some might consider the best week ever, Sarah flew home from her family vacation in Italy and immediately went to Swift's show at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. And for the occasion, Gellar channeled the singer circa 2014, and wore her blonde hair down in a wavy lob with an extreme side part and long bangs. "Taylor hair by @barbdoeshair," she captioned a close-up photo of the Swift-inspired style — which she paired with a dark pink lip and smoky eye makeup — on her Instagram Story.

As for her outfit, the actress wore a silvery sequined crop top layered underneath a matching blazer, a pair of light-wash mom jeans, and white sneakers. She accessorized with a black crossbody bag, oversized hoops, and a wrist full of Eras Tour beaded friendship bracelets.

"Officially in my Eras Era," Gellar captioned a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram — including a backstage photo with Este Haim, one third of the sibling pop-rock band Haim, and a clip of her and pal and Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green singing along to "I Knew You Were Trouble."



Taylor might have had an idea SMG was in the audience, and during the show sang "You're On Your Own, Kid," which many fans have dubbed the Buffy Summers anthem. "Taylor singing 'you’re on your own, kid' last night is so buffy coded 😭," wrote one fan in the comments section of Gellar's post, while another added, "How does it feel to know that she played you’re on your own kid specifically for you."



