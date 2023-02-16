Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Pitching Herself for an And Just Like That ... Appearance 22 Years After SATC Cameo

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Sex and the City)HBO

Sarah Michelle Gellar is up for returning to the Sex and the City universe.

More than 20 years after her cameo appearance on the HBO series, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum revealed that she thinks her character Debbie has gone from a junior development executive to Hollywood power player who could appear on And Just Like That...

"I feel like the [development] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Gellar is hoping that pitch catches the attention of the HBO Max revival showrunner, sharing, "Michael Patrick King, are you listening?"

Gellar also recalled playing Debbie — who wanted to turn Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) columns into a movie on the show's third season — after working a long day on the set of Buffy.

"This is a great story: I was desperate to be on it and [creator] Darren [Star] had written me a couple roles and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset," she shared. "And he said to me, 'We're coming to L.A. I'll make it work.' So he wrote this role."

She continued, "I worked all day on Buffy. I had two hours in between. I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City and I said, 'Are you gonna get to me?' because I had been working since five in the morning," she continued. "He said, 'We're gonna get to you, we're gonna get to you.'"

"I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited," she recalls.

While Gellar is ready to reprise her Sex and the City role, she recently revealed she would not be returning for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress squashed rumors that she was in talks to return to the film, even though her friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing it.

"As I explained to Jennifer, I am dead. I am dead dead. On ice," Gellar said of her character Helen Shivers, who was violently killed off in the 1997 film. "She's like, 'Are you sure you're dead dead?' I'm like, 'It's soap-dish dead. I don't have a head! You can't write for someone that doesn't have a head. I'm dead.' "

And Just Like That... season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.