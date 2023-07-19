Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Shared a Rare Glimpse at Family Life With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Two Children

It doesn't get cuter than this.

While Sarah Michelle Gellar has no issue keeping us fed with OOTD photos that show her sporting totally sheer bras or paying homage to Daphne Blake, it’s not every day that we get a glimpse of life with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their two children, Charlotte and Rocky — which is exactly why her latest rare family photo feels all the more special.

On Tuesday, the actress decided to take a break from serving high-fashion looks on her feed to share a series of family snaps from a recent vacation to Florence, Italy. Although Gellar only opted to share a singular selfie of her and her husband smiling on a rooftop to her profile’s grid — aptly captioned, “siamo arrivati (let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin) #florence” — she didn’t shy away from posting a handful of sweet family snaps on her Instagram Story to commemorate the trip.

Aside from photos of beautiful landscapes and a full-body mom-and-dad photo opp, the Cruel Intentions star also shared a photo that showed her and Prinze Jr. posing alongside their 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, though she did add green heart emojis over both of the children’s faces. Both Sarah Michelle and Charlotte kept things breezy during the outing by wearing a black one-shoulder sundress and a silky white frock, respectively, while Freddie and Rocky opted for lightweight shirts and pants combos.

“La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia,” she captioned the photo.

Gellar and Prinze Jr.’s family photo comes as a rarity for the celebrity couple, as they’ve made an effort to keep both of their children out of the public eye over the years. The pair first met back in 1997 when filming I Know What You Did Last Summer before starting to date in 2000 and tying the knot in 2002.

Read the original article on InStyle.