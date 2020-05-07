Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Revived An Iconic Buffy Dress

During social distancing, many of us are undertaking a proper closet cleanse. More than ever, we finally have the time to clean out our wardrobes and take a hard look at what we need and what we can donate. Even Diane Keaton is doing it! For celebrities, however, a deep-dive into the closet can also unearth some forgotten pop culture gems. And that’s how we ended up seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar rewear an iconic costume from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 2020.

The famous Buffy dress in question? Gellar revived the pristine white dress that she wore in the first season’s finale episode. For non-fans of the show, Buffy is a gifted vampire slayer, and in the episode she is supposed to be going to her school’s spring fling. However, duty calls, and she must defeat the evil Master that is tormenting the town instead. Gellar takes down the villain wearing her all-white dress and it’s a moment that underscores a theme of the show, which is that Buffy wants to do normal high school girl things.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Nicholas Brendon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, 1997-2003, Season Photo: Photo: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox Film Corp / Everett Collection

While it’s unknown if Gellar snuck the dress off set or if it was gifted to her, the validity of the special piece was proven in Gellar’s Instagram comments. One fan asked, “Omg is that THE dress?!?,” and Gellar replied, “you know it.” The star even styled it as she did on the show, with a leather biker jacket. “All dressed up and nowhere to go,” Gellar captioned the photo, also quoting her own line in the episode, “I say we party.” (The exact line is: we saved the world, I say we party.) The dress looks just as good as it did two decades ago. Maybe it’s time for a Buffy rewatch, too.

