Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins ‘Wolf Pack’ Series at Paramount+
Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the “Wolf Pack” series at Paramount+.
Gellar made a special appearance during the “Teen Wolf” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to announce the casting.
More to come…
