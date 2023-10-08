Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Ushered In Spooky Season With a Rare Date Night

And coordinating fall 'fits.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. found love on the set of a horror film, so it's only fitting that they kick off the start of spooky season with a rare public date night at a Halloween theme park.



On Saturday, the couple attended Knot's Scary Farm's 50th anniversary event and posed for photos together on a platform filled with massive pumpkins. Taking advantage of the chillier temps in Los Angeles, Sarah and Freddie wore coordinating fall 'fits for the occasion. For her part, SMG paired her light-wash jeans with a black leather jacket and a white T-shirt underneath. She finished off her look with white sneakers and a black crossbody bag, and styled her blonde bob in textured beach waves with a side part.



Prinze was dressed equally as casual as his wife with a graphic tee paired with a white zip-up hoodie and blue chinos. On his feet, he wore bright blue socks covered with cartoon dogs and a pair of black tennis shoes.

Back in 1997, Gellar and Prinze met while filming the slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, but it wasn't until a few years later that they started actually dating. According to the actor, the pair "really didn't dig each other" at first, but after giving Sarah a ride to the gym one day, he realized that she "was a cool chick.” Fast forward 26 years later, and the pair are married and share two children together — a son, Rocky James, and a daughter, Charlotte Grace.

