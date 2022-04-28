Sarah Michelle Gellar Fangirls Over Billie Eilish After Singer Admits Childhood Crush on Actress

Billie Eilish; Sarah Michelle Gellar

Billie Eilish and Sarah Michelle Gellar have made their mutual admiration Instagram official.

On Wednesday, Eilish, 20, was asked by a fan to reveal her childhood crush. In response, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared a photo of Gellar as her iconic character Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The actress, 45, took notice to the confession, posting a screenshot of Eilish's admission on her own Instagram page.

"I'm dead," Gellar captioned the photo. "That's all. I'm not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that's really all."

Other stars including Amanda Kloots and Jordan Fisher chimed in on the love fest.

"Hahaha love it," Kloots wrote.

"ohhhhh i never told you you were one of mine,' Fisher added.

Earlier this month Gellar celebrated her 45th birthday with a mini Cruel Intentions reunion as she and castmates Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair visited artist Sam McKinniss' exhibit inspired by the 1999 teen film at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles.

"Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day," Gellar wrote on Instagram, posing with Blair, 49, and Phillippe, 47, in front of paintings depicting Kathryn and Cecile's (Gellar and Blair) kiss and Sebastian's (Phillippe) naked rear.

Eilish just finished her two weekend run as a headliner at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. During the second weekend, the singer brought out Hayley Williams for a surprise duet of "Misery Business," the popular song from Williams' band Paramore.