Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals the *true length* of her freshly cut bob for the first time

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, season six, episode 11: a moment in time that'll forever be engrained in my memory – a cultural reset, if you will. And in case you have no idea what I'm referencing, this was when Buffy Summers [dramatically] cut her own hair... *war flashbacks*. IMO, it made TV history! This was the golden age, folks.

Now, while Buffy may be a character, Sarah Michelle Gellar who plays the fictional slayer is very much real and she's even managed to carry the short hair legacy into the 21st century. Just a few weeks ago, the star debuted a very on-trend 'S'-wave bob and it came not long after she got a shaggy wolf cut back in January. But as of a few days ago, for the very first time, she's revealed the true length of said style with a pin-straight look.

Two (and a half) hair transformations within the space of a couple of months? I think yes!



Just last week, Sarah took to the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles and now, she even shared some of her very own at-home snaps, pre-red carpet. As we can see in the above carousel post, the actor's locks have been styled dead straight, showing the cut to sit perfectly at shoulder length.

Though, as expected, when curled, her locks ever so slightly reduce in length.

As tagged in the pic, Sarah reveals that Ryan Richman, celebrity hairstylist was the genius behind her OG cut. For the almost chin-length style, Ryan has opted for a softly preened wave that not only looks effortlessly chic but also shows that wavy, curly hair isn't just for the long-lock girlies.

Sarah is one of many to follow in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, who, just last month debuted a dramatic bob cut. After Hails then came Zendaya, Emma Stone and even Emily Ratajkowski, so, now with Sarah in on the trend, it seems the girl gang is only growing!

Story continues

Who will be next to join this iconic group of women and their bobs? Keeping all eyes peeled...

Follow Lia on Instagram.





You Might Also Like