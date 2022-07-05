Who Is Sarah Levy's Husband? All About Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy/Instagram

Sarah Levy is a mom!

The Schitt's Creek actress and her husband Graham Outerbridge recently welcomed their first baby, a son named James Eugene Outerbridge.

Levy, who is the daughter of Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine, announced the exciting news on Instagram on July 5 alongside a photo of her baby's feet, writing, "He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨."

Levy and Outerbridge first tied the knot in October 2021 and have kept their relationship relatively private over the years. In fact, it was Levy's brother Dan Levy, who first shared news of their wedding on his Instagram last year.

While the couple rarely talks about each other in interviews, they have shown their love for each other on social media, often posting sweet tributes to one another.

Learn more about Levy's husband ahead.

RELATED: Dan Levy Says His Speech at Sister's Wedding Was Upstaged by Parents' 'Sweetest' Surprise Duet

He's an actor and producer

Just like Levy, Outerbridge is in the entertainment industry. In addition to appearing on shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Law & Order, he has also worked as a producer on a handful of small films.

He was born in Hong Kong

While Levy hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Outerbridge was born in Hong Kong, per his bio on IMDb.

Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy/Instagram

He's been dating Sarah Levy since 2018

Though it's unclear just how Levy and Outerbridge met, they've seemingly been together since 2018 when the producer first shared a photo of them on Instagram from a vacation they took together in Bermuda. They later got married on Oct. 16, 2021.

Levy's brother Dan was the first to announce the wedding news and the actress later confirmed it herself as she posted a photo strip from the pair's photo booth session, writing, "Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021"

He's in law school

Per his bios on social media, Outerbridge is a law student at Southwestern Law School and plans on graduating in 2025.

Story continues

He's super supportive of Sarah Levy

Outerbridge is constantly sharing sweet tributes to Levy on Instagram. When Schitt's Creek concluded in April 2020 after six seasons, he raved about Levy's role on the series as Twyla Sands.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in character. "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"