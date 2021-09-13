Sarah K. Horgan Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at AdCare Rhode Island

Sarah Horgan

AdCare Rhode Island's new COO Sarah Horgan

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah K. Horgan of Warwick, RI has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at AdCare Rhode Island, North Kingstown. Previously the Director of Admissions, Horgan has also worked in Counseling and Utilization Review.



“Sarah has that unique blend of supervisory, management and operational skills sought after in future leaders entering our field,” said Fred Trapassi, NE Region Chief Executive Officer. “Her background in substance use and mental health counseling, accreditation, licensing, and policy review crosses departmental lines and supports a variety of staff disciplines on the ARI team.” said Fred Trapassi, NE Region Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to long relationship with Sarah in the dual role as Chief Operations Officer and Director of Admissions here at AdCare RI and wish her continued success in her new role.”

Horgan earned Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Chemical Dependency from Rhode Island College, Providence.

AdCare Rhode Island in North Kingstown provides a full continuum of care from medical detoxification/withdrawal management all the way through to outpatient programming/telehealth. Learn more about AdCare Rhode Island’s comprehensive substance use treatment: AdCare Rhode Island, Outpatient Programs and Telehealth Services. AdCare is part of American Addiction Centers (AAC), a national SUD treatment provider.

