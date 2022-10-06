Sarah Jessica Parker's Hot New Accessory on 'And Just Like That...' Is an $890 Pigeon Purse

Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis

There's a new bird in town.

Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City and And Just Like That..., knows a thing or two about fashion. So when Carrie started carrying her Judith Leiber swan bag — a gift from Big (Chris Noth) — in season 2 of SATC, it became iconic and catapulted these small bejeweled clutches into popularity.

Now, Carrie's got a new bag that she's carrying into season 2 of the show's spin-off, And Just Like That...: a JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag. The $890 bag, which Parker, 57, teased on Instagram and was spotted holding in pictures of the cast filming, looks exactly like New York City's most popular (and perhaps most annoying) bird.

The pigeon replica has a side door that opens, so it does actually function like a clutch, but don't count on storing too many things inside this bird. The clutch may be aesthetically pleasing, but it won't hold much!

Filming for season 2 of AJLT has just barely gotten underway, but we can already tell there's plenty of fashion to watch out for. In the first glimpse of filming, not only is Parker carrying her JW Anderson clutch, but she's also wearing a denim jumpsuit, a pair of Dior heels and a teeny-tiny Fendi bag around her ankle. Because no outfit is complete without two impractical bags!

Parker and co-star Sara Ramírez teased the upcoming sophomore season of the Sex and the City spin-off with social media posts in September.

Parker shared a zoomed-in photo of the script with just the title of the show and "Episode 201" written on it. Under the episode number, Parker scribbled out the third line with purple ink.

"Just this much. For now," the Hocus Pocus star wrote in her Instagram caption before signing off "X, SJ."

Ramírez, 47, also kept things mysterious, quietly dropping a photo of the scripts for episode 201 and 202.

"🤫shhhhh….." they wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The Grey's Anatomy alum appears to have taken the snap at a cast table read, indicated by Ramírez's name being written over the name of their character Che.

So far, shots of filming have only captured Parker and Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte. Davis was seen filming with Parker wearing a black pencil skirt, sheer black button-up shirt and a bright pink bow around her neck. She was not, however, carrying her own JW Anderson pigeon.

Right now, the JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag is only available for preorder and is expected to be available in November. Preordering the bag now means you'll have your own pigeon by the time season 2 of And Just Like That... is available on HBO, as it does not currently have a release date. Season 1 of the show is available on HBO Max now, as well as all seasons of Sex and the City so you can relive Carrie's experience with her original Judith Leiber swan clutch.