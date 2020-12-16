Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn This ‘Ugly’ Shoe Since 1993
Sarah Jessica Parker has the power to persuade us to buy anything. She wears a hot pink face mask, we want a hot pink face mask. She wears a bold Farm Rio coat, we want a bold Farm Rio coat. But perhaps the biggest example of just how influential SJP is on our buying behavior is that she just convinced us to scoop up one of the most controversial shoes in town: clogs.
Parker has bid adieu to her glitzy, sparkle-adorned Mary Jane heels for a footwear pick that’s inherently more down-to-earth — exactly why we love it (and her) so much. Celebrity fashion might not always be the most attainable or the most, well, practical, but clogs are about as real and as trusty as a pair of shoes gets.
SJP has been wearing clogs since 1993. Our research revealed that she loves to wear the slip-on while traveling (paired with socks, of course), but she also rocks them on regular strolls around the city, like she most recently did. In late November, she teamed her go-to Cape clogs with green AMO pants, a brown sweater, and a colorful Farm Rio coat. Topped off with her favorite hot pink Masqd face mask, Parker’s outfit was the epitome of stylish comfort.
Rewind to 2015, and Parker wore the exact same black clogs, similar green pants, a gray sweater, and a denim jacket for a stroll around NYC. If the outfit works (and the shoe fits), why change it, right? Rewind even further back to 2002, and SJP wore a very New York ‘fit, consisting of an “I heart NYC” grocery bag, wide-leg jeans, a black oversized sweater, and black-on-black clogs.
Parker has worn variations of clogs with everything from skinny jeans to cargo pants and for everything from dropping her kids off at school to grocery runs. The old-school shoe is about as trusty as it gets, and SJP’s outfits are proof of this. After all, she’s relied on it for nearly 30 years and counting — and like we said, if SJP’s been aboard the clog train for nearly 30 years, we’re jumping on, too.
Clogs, like Birkenstocks, certainly stir up controversy, which is part of the reason we love them. But the real reason we’re keen on them (aside from the fact that they’re backed by SJP herself) is that they’re rich in history — they date back centuries — and have truly turned into “the shoe of all trades.” Everyone from gardeners to restaurant workers to style icons have put on clogs to do their thing.
If a comfy, reliable shoe is what you're after right now, then we suggest investing in a pair of tried-and-true clogs, even if you’re just wearing them at home. Shop our favorites from brands like Bernardo, Merrell, and Matisse below.
