Sarah Jessica Parker Wore This Sexy Trend in the Most Ethereal Way

Jennifer Lopez is a fan, too.

Getty Images

There are many trends that come and go in the blink of an eye, but there’s one that’s stuck around for a hot minute now — aka, a few years already, plus it’s showing zero signs of fading away. Anything and everything corset-inspired made a return during the height of Bridgerton, but in summer 2023 and, undoubtedly, come fall, we’ll continue to see the influence of the waist-snatching detail.

In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker just put her own spin on the corset trend. A style icon I think we can all agree never fails to serve up a lewk, the actress and designer was photographed at The Daily Front Row's 10th Annual Fashion Media Awards last week, and to say she was a vision in purple would be a massive understatement. SJP went with a dreamy lace number that had a subtly sheer hemline, sleeves, and waist for a sexy spin. She accessorized with a coordinating purple purse and contrasting neon-green heels that were blindingly bright but oh-so-good — in fact, I now want neon-green heels as well. That's the power of SJP, I guess.

However, all those aforementioned features aside, I couldn’t help but notice that detailing on the dress: the corset boning that’s flattering, sexy, and eye-catching. In fact, it almost makes the dress look as though it’s constructed of two separate pieces, a long-sleeve top and billowy skirt, that are held together by the waist caging. What’s more, the corset-esque element juxtaposes the overall romantic vibe of the lace dress for a midi that’s simply chic yet edgy. Well done, Parker!

Corsets in every form have been trending big time, and while plenty of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Sofía Vergara have worn them in their truest form, others like SJP and Jennifer Lopez have opted for slightly more ethereal takes. Dresses with corseted waists are equal parts sexy yet feminine; they mix a sweet and a sassy element (a hard and a soft). And as we know in fashion, the most eye-catching pieces are the ones that combine styles — that’s because a juxtaposition gives something dimension and allure.

Corset dresses can also be dressy or casual, which gives the trending style a lot of range. Below, check out some of the waist-snatching midis I’m making mine this season.

Read the original article on InStyle.