Sarah Jessica Parker on Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Immediately Call 911 After Mr. Big's Heart Attack

Sarah Jessica Parker is addressing the moment that had everyone talking after the And Just Like That... series premiere back in December.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, host Andy Cohen asked the actress about her response to fans who believe Carrie should have immediately called 911 when she walked in on her husband, Mr. Big, after he suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

Parker, 56, shared what she believes Carrie experienced during the traumatic moment on the HBO Max series — and why her character initially delayed, and first shared a heartbreaking moment with Big, before she eventually called for help.

"I always think of that particular moment, as there have been a few in the show in its previous title, that it's suspended animation. It's this moment where everything stops, and then whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner or husband or wife," Parker shared, noting that Carrie "found the phone at some point."

"We can walk through this together, shall we?" she said of the moment. "In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive. And then she, you know, came to her senses — I'm gonna say after about two to three seconds ... And then, of course, she called 911 and got all the help she needed from professionals."

Also during her WWHL appearance, Parker addressed the absence of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original Sex and the City series and spinoff films.

While Samantha never physically appeared in AJLT, her character was present in text messages sent to Carrie. Parker explained, "Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren't absent from your life when you don't want them to be."

She continued, "I thought that in typical [executive producer] Michael Patrick [King] fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect, and love and affection for that character, and I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it's too painful."

Parker also opened up about another Sex and the City character who isn't in the revival: Aidan Shaw, who was played on the series by John Corbett.

Corbett confused fans after he promised he would appear in the reboot, but didn't. Parker addressed his comments about reprising his role, telling Cohen, "It was fun for him to say that."

"He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun,' " she said.

She then hinted about the possibility of Corbett returning for future episodes of AJLT, adding, "Having said that, I think he would be … well I'm not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible. All of it is possible."