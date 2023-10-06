Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Mismatched Shoes at New York City Ballet Gala — See the Full Look!

Parker attended the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Thursday alongside her husband, fellow actor Matthew Broderick

Cindy Ord/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker attends the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Gala in New York City on Oct. 5, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker is rocking her mismatched shoes in style!

The actress, 58, attended the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala on Thursday, alongside her husband, actor Matthew Broderick.

Parker resembled a ballerina herself in a stylish off-the-shoulder dress from Carolina Herrera, as well as the sold-out Dish sandals from her own SJP collection, which are meant to be worn mismatched and retail for $450. While one of the actress's open-toe heels was black, the other was mauve. However, both of the stilettos had a diamond-circle buckle on top.

Parker also wore a large black bow in her hair, while carrying a silver purse and accessorizing with vintage Fred Leighton diamond rings, Kwiat Diamonds studs and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

The star's mismatched shoes reflected her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, who wore a metallic red Christian Louboutin sandal on her right foot and a teal color on the other in season 3, episode 13 of the hit series.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Gala in New York City on Oct. 5, 2023

Parker’s husband Broderick, 61, showcased a classic style with a black tuxedo that consisted of a black jacket with matching pants and shoes. He also wore a white shirt and black bowtie.

Other celebrities spotted at Thursday’s ballet gala included Vanessa Williams, Justin Theroux and Molly Ringwald.

Ahead of the event, Parker shared a shot of her outfit from behind to her Instagram grid, writing, “Everything was beautiful at the ballet X, SJ.”

“The bow! Everything! Xxx,” one person said, while another commented, “The bow. the dress. the chorus line reference. it’s all 🤌🏼.”

In September, Parker attended the Ambassadors Theatre Group party at Kensington Palace with her husband. The star wore a glamorous emerald-green Elie Saab gown, while Broderick wore a checkered suit with a blue shirt.



"It was a total thrill to attend this eve's Summer Party at Kensington Palace Gardens thrown by our dear friends at the Ambassador Theatre Group," Parker wrote on Instagram at the time.

Added the Plaza Suite star, "Matthew and I were truly touched to be honored, and delighted to play a part in raising money to support Sir Sam Mendes' Theatre Artists Fund. Thank you for having us.”

Parker and Broderick share three children: son James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 14. The pair tied the knot in 1997.

