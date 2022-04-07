Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Plaza Suite Performance Canceled

Sarah Jessica Parker attends WSJ The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 10, 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for coronavirus, causing the Thursday night performance of Broadway's Plaza Suite to be canceled.

The 57-year-old actress received a positive result after taking two tests, according to a statement from the production sent to PEOPLE Thursday.

Parker's husband Matthew Broderick — who costars with the actress in the Broadway revival at the Hudson Theatre — tested positive ahead of Tuesday night's performance of the Neil Simon revival.

At the time, Parker tested negative and performed that evening. Broderick's standby Michael McGrath performed in the actor's absence, per Playbill.

A production spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday, "To ensure the safety of everyone at the Hudson Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered."

Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.

Ticket holders can receive a refund or contact their point of sale to attend another show, Plaza Suite's Thursday statement noted, adding, "News about future performances of Plaza Suite will be announced as soon as possible. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery."

Plaza Suite marks the first time Parker and Broderick, 60, have shared the stage since 1996's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

In February, the pair returned to Broadway for Plaza Suite, about two years after the show was originally set to debut. The play was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two actors play three different couples in the John Benjamin Hickey-directed production, which follows characters at the famous Plaza Hotel.

At the show's opening night on March 28, their costars raved about working with the married couple.

Actress Erin Dilly told PEOPLE that Broderick and Parker's chemistry on stage is unmatched. "They're so good together," she said. "And they have so much fun. Like that's what's really fun is to watch them rehearse together. And then, like, just, they have unbelievable chemistry."

"They're so incredibly down to earth and just like, kind and supportive and just great people to be working with," added Molly Ranson. "They're lovely."

At the end of the first preview show, Parker thanked the audience for their grace and patience while waiting for theater's comeback. "So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return," she said. "You've stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don't see back here, and all of the people you've met in the front."