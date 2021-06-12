Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Snaps from ‘Sex and the City’ Revival: ‘Together Again’

It’s official, “Sex and the City” is coming back, and Carrie has the pics to prove it.

The iconic HBO series’ 10-episode revival, titled “And Just Like That…” will reunite (almost) all of the core cast, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprising the roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The show will follow the women as they navigate life in their 50s — sadly sans Kim Catrall, who isn’t returning.

Even without Samantha, there’s still plenty to be excited about. Parker delighted fans Friday when she posted a photo with Nixon and Davis. The limited series will be the first time the trio has appeared onscreen together since “Sex and the City 2” in 2010. SJP captioned the photo, which has already surpassed 1 million likes, “Together again. Read through our first episodes alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_xx-qNnsS/

Even casual SATC viewers will recognize this doorway. Parker also shared a photo from the exterior of Carrie’s West Village apartment building. Seemingly already getting into character, the actress wrote, “Pure coincidence and just like that, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP9qZ0QFESA/

SJP even provided a sneak peek from the table read itself, sharing pics of her own name card as well as many of her new and returning costars’ including Chris Noth, Willie Garson and Mario Cantone. In her caption, Parker confessed that she’d arrived to work “way too early” and that her nerves were in a “wonderful jumble.”

Created by Darren Star, the original “Sex and the City” aired from 1998 to 2004. It was followed by a popular film in 2008 and then a sequel. After years of speculation, Parker confirmed that a reboot was, in fact, happening in January. A premiere date for “And Just Like That…” has yet to be announced.

