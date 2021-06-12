Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Twin Daughters as They Say 'So Long to 6th Grade'

sarah jessica parker/instagram

School's out for the summer!

Sarah Jessica Parker marked the occasion on Friday by posting rare photos of 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell on their last day of sixth grade.

In an Instagram post, the Sex and the City star, 56 - whom shares her twins with husband Matthew Broderick, 59 - uploaded a photo of each of her daughters wearing matching backpacks while walking on the sidewalk.

"So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders," she captioned the shots.

"Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York!" Parker continued.

The actress concluded her post with sweet message to her girls, writing, "Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock!"

"Happy summer!" she wrote. "X, SJ."

Parker recently celebrated another academic milestones when son James Wilkie, 18, graduated from high school.

"May 27th, 2021 High School Graduation. And all that it means," the two-time Emmy winner wrote on her Instagram last month as she shared photos from the teen's commencement ceremony.

"'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.'- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby," Parker added alongside the pictures, which showed her son in line with his peers while wearing the traditional cap and gown. "Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."

Parker told PEOPLE in 2018 that she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group."

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen," she shared at the time. "And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming."

As for her daughters, Parker said that they have established such separate identities that she sometimes forget that they're twins.

"They have different interests," she revealed. "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' "

"Tabitha can play by herself for hours," Parker explained. "Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."