Sarah Jessica Parker shares "hesitations" on joining Sex and the City cast

Sex and the City and And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up on her initial "hesitations" on joining the cast.

First airing in 1998, SATC saw Parker take on the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the hugely popular HBO series which followed the sex lives of a group of best friends living in New York.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Parker said she was hesitant to take on the role back in the 90s as she wasn't comfortable stripping down to film sex scenes.

"The only thing I was concerned about was that I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity. I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be a part of a series," Parker revealed.

While insisting her reluctance to film nude sequences wasn't "a morality thing" Parker said: "I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it."

According to Parker, she confided in the show's creator Darren Star who surprised her when he said she wouldn't have to get naked.

"He said: 'We'll have other actors. If they feel comfortable doing it, they'll do it, but you do not have to'."

Meanwhile, Parker's co-star Cynthia Nixon, who stars as Miranda Hobbes recently told Entertainment Tonight that she was "fairly game" when it came to getting nude.

"I feel like I was always fairly game for it. It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex. People having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

Elsewhere, Parker discussed Kim Cattrall's shock return as Samantha Jones in the second season of spin-off series And Just Like That , calling the leaked cameo appearance a "bummer" .



And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

