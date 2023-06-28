Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City

The 'And Just Like That ... ' actress posted the fun pic as she documented her train journey across Manhattan

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City on June 8, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker has joined the selfie movement!

The And Just Like That … actress shared her “first and likely last” Instagram selfie on Tuesday, as she documented her subway ride “up and down” New York City for various appointments during the day.

Parker, 58, posted an image of the side of her face — in what was technically a half-selfie — as she sported headphones while standing in front of a digital subway advert promoting her show AJLT, which had its season 2 premiere last week.

“A day up and down the island of Manhattan,” she wrote. “Q train to me to my first early morning appointment, a perfect opportunity to go further north on my pilgrimage to @papayaking alas still not opened in new location at 1535 3rd ave (for those with a hankering).”

Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker's N.Y.C. subway selfie

Parker also posted a photo of the popular eatery Papaya King she referred to, along with sunny snaps of the city streets — adorned with colorful graffiti-covered walls and shutters — and a light shop.

After heading north of Manhattan, she said she took the “D train south,” where she visited “Chinatown and all its color and beauty.”

The actress snapped people waiting on the subway platform and shared one last photo of the book The Critic’s Daughter by Priscilla Gilman, which she was reading on the train.

“@priscilla.gilman novel The Critics Daughter (which I am loving) my all day companion,” Parker continued. “In between waiting on a platform for the next train, the podcast The Set told me a very interesting story.”

“The end. X, SJ.,” she signed off, before adding, “PS I am fairly certain that is my first and likely last ever selfie.”

The Sex and the City star’s fleeting-selfie warning was ignored by her friend Andy Cohen — who urged her to continue the photo trend in the comment section, along with followers.

“I LOVE the selfie!! This is big. Please more,” begged Cohen, 55.

Last week, Parker hinted at a significant reason for Kim Cattrall to reprise her role as SATC’s Samantha Jones on AJLT: the PR maven's renewed presence in Carrie Bradshaw's life is bound to have an impact.

Parker teased to TVLine that a finale phone call between Samantha and Carrie will hold weight for the series moving forward.

The Emmy winner called Samantha’s return a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.”

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That... season 2

The re-introduction of Samantha comes 25 years after the show's premiere on HBO — and after some public tension between Parker and Cattrall, 66.



“I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this,” Emmy-winning director Michael Patrick King told PEOPLE recently. “Some sort of universal magic shifted."

"Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by,' " he added.

New episodes of And Just Like That … drop Thursdays on Max.

