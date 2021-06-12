Sarah Jessica Parker shares first Sex and the City cast reunion photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the first photo of her reuniting with the original Sex and the City cast as filming for the limited series, And Just Like That gets underway.

The actress appears in the photo with her arms around co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, who play Miranda and Charlotte respectively. The New York skyline can be seen behind them.

She added the caption: "Together again. Read through our first episodes @justlikethatmax

Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae."

Davis replied in the comments: "Love you forever and ever."

Earlier in the week, SJP had shared pictures of the cast taking part in their first table read, which included Chris Noth (aka Big), Willie Garson, who plays Stanford, Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony, and Sara Ramirez, a new addition to the cast who will play Che Diaz.

Ramirez's character is a non-binary, queer stand up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular," HBO's character description reads.

The 10-episode HBO Max series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they "navigate the reality of life and friendship in their 50s". Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha, but her absence will be incorporated into the storyline.

"They're not trying to re-do Sex and the City," HBO's chief content officer Casey Bloys recently told ET Canada. "They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.

"They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

The series will also see the return of Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's husband, and David Eigenberg as Steve, Miranda's husband.

And Just Like That will launch on HBO Max.

