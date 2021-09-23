Sarah Jessica Parker Says She's 'Not Ready' to Address Sex and the City Costar Willie Garson's Death

Sarah Jessica Parker is "not ready" to speak about Willie Garson's death.

Parker, 56, and Garson, 57, starred together in Sex and the City as Carrie Bradshaw and her best friend Stanford Blatch, respectively. Garson died Tuesday afternoon after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Several Sex and the City stars have shared social media tributes to Garson, including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Mario Cantone and Chris Noth, who shared a photo to Instagram of Garson and Parker on the HBO series set.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth/instagram

RELATED: Cynthia Nixon and Other Sex and the City Stars Remember Willie Garson's 'Light' After His Death

While Parker hasn't shared her own post yet, she commented on Noth's, writing, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"

Cantone, 61, played Garson's on-screen husband Anthony Marentino in Sex and the City, and he, Parker and Garson had already filmed scenes together for the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That... .

"I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Cantone wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

willie garson

John Sciulli/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him," Nixon, 55, wrote on Twitter. "He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

"Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo," Cattrall, 65, wrote in a tweet.

Story continues

Davis, 56, shared a lengthy tribute to Garson on Instagram Wednesday, writing in part, "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

Davis also noted Garson's "fearless commitment to single fatherhood," writing that "nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen."

willie nathen garson

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Willie Garson and Nathen in 2019

RELATED: Willie Garson Opened Up About His 'Close' Relationship with Son Nathen 10 Months Before His Death

Nathen shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram Tuesday, calling him "the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known."

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Garson. "I'm so proud of you."

"I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own," Nathen continued. "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘"