Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Throwback Photo from Playing Annie as a Child: I'm 'Weepy'

Sarah Jessica Parker, 14, left, and Allison Smith, 10, pose with sandy the dog on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 1980 in New York. Allison, of Waldwick, N.J., is taking over the lead role in the Broadway Play “Annie” from Sarah, who, as young as she is, is too old and tall for the job. Allison will be the fourth to play the part on Broadway. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Marty Lederhandler/ap Sarah Jessica Parker (R) in Annie in 1980

It was once a hard-knock life for Sarah Jessica Parker!

The actress, 57, reminisced Thursday about her days in a Broadway production of Annie back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, leaving a comment on an Instagram photo shared by @bygonebroadway that showed her getting fitted for her costume in 1979.

"Oh my goodness!!!! @jbenhickey forwarded me this post," Parker wrote under the black-and-white image. "Oh I'm so thrilled to see this photo. I've no idea why this fitting was documented but I'm so grateful Mr. [Frank] Leonardo did so. Makes me very sentimental and weepy."

"Took place at 890 Broadway. Barbara Matteras workroom," the And Just Like That actress added. "Those are my personal knee-hi's [sic] and shoes. Gosh, thanks for unearthing! X, SJ."

Sarah Jessica Parker comments on instagram

Bygone Broadway/Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram comment

Parker's comment comes just over five years after she joined a host of other former Annie actresses onstage to celebrate the iconic musical's 40th anniversary for an Inside Edition special event.

The Sex and the City actress, who played the redheaded orphan in one of her first acting gigs, shared the stage with the dozens of former Annie actresses, including Andrea McArdle, the original Annie from the 1977 Broadway production. Together, the women shared their memories of the role, and how the part shaped their lives.

"[I] watched Andrea and assumed I would never be in Annie," said Parker, who was 14 when she got the part. "I would certainly never play Annie, and I wouldn't be part of this sort of magical phenomenon that washed over Broadway."

And it wouldn't be an Annie reunion without a musical number. The actresses joined together for performances of the musical's classic songs "It's A Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow."

Forty-plus years after her turn in Annie, Parker may have broken into television and film, but she also hasn't strayed far from the stage.

Currently, the actress is starring in a revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway, alongside her husband Matthew Broderick.

The couple also recently helped to celebrate Simon's storied career in Washington, D.C., as the late playwright's papers and manuscripts were added to the Library of Congress on Monday.

In photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Parker and Broderick, 60, posed with Elaine Joyce Simon (Simon's widow, who donated the papers) and Plaza Suite director John Benjamin Hickey, who moderated a discussion during the event that included Parker, Broderick and Joyce Simon.