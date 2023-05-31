ALERT! Kim Cattrall Is Reportedly Making An ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Appearance

James Devaney - Getty Images

The first season of And Just Like That... sent Sex And The City fans into a frenzy. From *that* shocking scene no one saw coming to the SATC guest stars who made surprise appearances, the revival brought back everything viewers loved about the original series and more. And it looks like season 2 is bringing even *more* of what people love in the shape of the one and only Kim Cattrall, who will be making a one-episode appearance, per Variety.

After the season 1 finale aired, fans were champing at the bit for more, natch. Luckily, the show has officially been renewed for a second season. In March 2022, the network announced the Sex And The City revival was returning for round two.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement, per Variety. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Still, there are lots of questions and rumors swirling around Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte's return—like which cast members will make an appearance (ahem, Aidan and Samantha), and what the new season might be about.



Gotham - Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know about And Just Like That... season two:

Has filming started on And Just Like That season 2?

Yep! Filming started in September 2022, and the cast was spotted filming episode eight in November, which means they may wrap up sometime this month, per ET. In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted out and about in New York City on several occasions over the past few months.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley, was also seen wearing a Maison Valentino Met Gala-inspired gown in October.

The season 2 trailer shows lots of deets.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted the very first trailer on her IG, and eagle-eyed fans caught a few seconds of AJLT season 2 moments in the short video. Fans see Charlotte asking about the "MILF" list at her daughter's school, Miranda figuring things out with Che, and Carrie having lots of heartbreak sex, of course.

"We are all blissfully unaware of when our lives are about to change," Carrie says in a voiceover. So perhaps there are some big moves coming for the girl crew this season? One thing is certain: Aidan appears in the last few seconds of the trailer as Carrie climbs the steps to her old West Village apartment. Do they get back together for good? Only time will tell...

SJP had some loving commentary for series fans: "Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter. Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt," she captioned her post. "And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one’s for you, Part 2."



When will season 2 premiere?

No word on an exact premiere date yet, but SJP wrote in her Instagram post that it would be arriving on Max in June. So fans may have no choice but to wait for their Hot Girl Summer Streaming.

Who in the AJLT cast is confirmed to return?

In its March statement, HBO Max confirmed that stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will all be back for season 2. All three actresses will also continue in their roles as executive producers.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," said Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”



James Devaney - Getty Images

James Devaney - Getty Images

Samantha is returning (!!) for one scene.

The show's season 1 finale teased Samantha's return. While Carrie is finding a final resting place for Big's ashes in Paris, she texts Samantha (who now lives in London), and the two agree to meet for drinks. So, will Samantha actually return in future episodes? Well, no one (including the cast and producers) actually thought they'd be seeing Kim Cattrall grace the streets of NYC as Samantha Jones again. But as it turns out, she will!

According to Variety, Kim Cattrall she will only appear in one scene and one scene only, where she will be talking on the phone with Carrie from her home in London. Variety reported that Kim filmed her scene in New York City in March, "without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King."

Will Aidan return?

For months, there was chatter about John Corbett, a.k.a. Carrie's dreamy love interest and ex-fiance, Aidan Shaw, making a return. Now, it's confirmed that he's coming back for a multi-episode arc, according to Deadline. (Everyone, celebrate!) Plus, he's literally in the trailer, so he's definitely going to have at least a little bit of air time.

In case you forgot, Aidan has made several appearances in Sex and the City and even made a surprise appearance in the movie Sex and the City 2, so it's only fair to bring him back again. While John never confirmed the casting news himself, SJP seemingly confirmed it back in September 2022. "Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore," she told ET.

And if you need more evidence, the two of them were spotted walking around hand-in-hand New York City for filming, and SJP shared it on Instagram. "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," said the caption.

As expected, fans of the show freaked out over the news. And while some people were over the moon about the Caidan (or Arrie?) reunion, others seemed a bit on the fence. "I’ve been DREAMING of this 🥲🫠😭," wrote one user. "Unpopular opinion: I don’t think Carrie deserves to get back with Aiden 😬🤐," another added. "I’m fine. Everything’s fine. 🥹," a third chimed.

What will happen in And Just Like That season 2?

There aren't too many specific details yet about what might happen in season 2. But, there are a lot of loose ends left over from season 1. By the end of the finale, Carrie had a brand new podcast (called Sex And The City, of course) and was beginning a new romance with Franklin, played by Ivan Hernandez. But with Aidan returning, there's sure to be some sexual tension with Carrie written into the script.

Gotham - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Miranda and Che were starting a new chapter in Los Angeles, California, and Charlotte grew closer with her family while throwing Rock a "they mitzvah." Basically, after all the drama that went down in season one, nothing is off the table!

SJP also spilled on a few of the themes that will be popping up: "Season two is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," she told ET. "More of our new cast members who we love."

Stay tuned for more updates on And Just Like That... season 2, premiering soon on Max.

