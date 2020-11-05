Sarah Jessica Parker Has Been Pulling This Brilliant Jeans Trick Since the '80s

Getty Images/InStyle

Sure, it's easy to be enticed by the latest denim trends, from carrot-leg jeans to quirky zipper details. But if there's one lesson we've learned from Sarah Jessica Parker, it's that sticking with what you know and love always pays off. On top of having a thing for grey jeans, the actress and designer also enjoys cropped pairs. For years, we've seen her pants hit just above the ankle, a trick that helps to elongate her legs and make her appear taller — despite the fact that she's only 5'3.

Whether she's wearing baggier fits or opting for sleek and slim, completing her outfit with heels or sliding on sneakers, Parker's best jeans outfits all adhere to this one simple yet important rule. Take a closer look at why it works, ahead, before giving it a try yourself.

RELATED: 10 "Weird" Denim Trends to Try Right Now, According to Celebrity Stylists

Sarah Jessica Parker Loves Cropped Jeans

View photos

Getty Images

She's been wearing this style for decades.

Even in the '80s, Her Pants Hit Above the Ankle

View photos

Getty Images

While this trick has an elongating effect, it's also a great way to show off some chunky socks.

She's Made a Case For Visiting the Tailor

View photos

Story continues