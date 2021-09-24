Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to Sex and the City 's Willie Garson: 'Your absence is a crater'

Sarah Jessica Parker has come forward to pay tribute to her late Sex and the City costar Willie Garson, who died Tuesday at age 57.

Parker posted an emotional message honoring Garson to Instagram on Friday, after previously saying she was "not ready" to speak about his death on Wednesday.

"It's been unbearable," she began the post. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship."

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on 'Sex and the City'

"Willie. I will miss everything about you," the actress continued. "And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence [is] a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

She also shared her "love and deepest sympathies and condolences" to Garson's son Nathen, writing, "You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

"These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP," Parker concluded. A slideshow of photos of the two of them together on Sex and the City and behind the scenes accompanied the message.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best (male) friend to Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, on the HBO series, and reprised the role in its spinoff films, as well as the upcoming reboot And Just Like That... The actor died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Many of Garson's other costars from the series previously paid tribute online, including the other members of the show's central quartet.

"Willie is beloved by our entire community," Kristin Davis wrote. "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

Wrote Cynthia Nixon, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

Added Kim Cattrall via Twitter, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

