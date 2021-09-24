Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Willie Garson’s Death: ‘It’s Been Unbearable’

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her friend and “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson on Friday, three days after news broke of the actor’s death from pancreatic cancer.

Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the hit HBO series, said “it’s been unbearable” dealing with “the loss of a 30+ year friendship.”

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of her and Garson.

Parker described how she will “miss everything” about Garson and shared how she plans on remembering the actor, who played Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City.”

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” she wrote. “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

The actress then concluded by sending her love and sympathies to Garson’s son, Nathen, and revealing Garson’s last words to her.

“My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa,” she wrote. “These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes.”

Garson died on Tuesday at age 57 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had recently filmed scenes for the upcoming HBO Max spinoff series “And Just Like That,” for which “Sex and the City” stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will also return.

Nixon, Davis and original series star Kim Cattrall also memorialized Garson with their own social media posts this week.

“We all loved him and adored working with him,” Nixon captioned a photo of her and Garson.

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Davis also shared a series of photos on Instagram, writing in part, “I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever.”

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the series, shared an old photo of herself and Garson on set, writing, “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”