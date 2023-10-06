Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a $4,290 Tutu to the Ballet

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw.

Getty Images

Whenever I see Sarah Jessica Parker, I can’t help but think of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. They both live in the Big Apple, have an iconic wardrobe, and never miss an opportunity to wear a good pair of shoes (Manolo Blahnik, anyone?). But, Parker took it a step further at last night’s event.

At the New York City Ballet, Parker went full Bradshaw in a $4,290 Carolina Herrera tutu dress, and a quick peek at Parker’s on-screen character’s opening credits fashion will show you exactly what I mean. Not only was it an ode to Bradshaw’s past gig, but it was perfectly on theme. The all-black piece featured a classy off-the-shoulder neckline, sexy center cut-outs, and a calf-grazing tulle skirt, mimicking the on-stage dancers.

If you’ve been keeping up with this year’s trends, then you know this isn’t the first time balletcore has waltzed into the room (yes, that was totally a dance reference). Tulle skirts like Parker’s, contoured bodysuits, scrunchy socks, and comfy headbands are all a part of the style movement that everyone from Salma Hayek to Kendall Jenner has been wearing. Some stars, like Hailey Bieber, have taken a literal approach to the trend by wearing a leotard and legwarmers, though subtle takes, such as Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid in ballet flats, are just as good.

Low-key versions of Parker’s ballet-inspired getup are also available in both dress and skirt form. Chichwish’s $70 tiered tulle option is almost a spot-on lookalike, while Betsy and Adam’s corset mini dress is a risqué take on the ensemble. Style longer skirts with cowboy boots, an oversized button-down, and a waist-cinching belt for a chic look, while shorter picks can be elevated with sleek, strappy heels.

But Parker didn’t call it quits there. The actress accessorized her ‘fit with a rhinestone bucket bag, honing in on the metallic trend Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus have been fawning over. Olga Berg’s bucket bag is great for recreating the style, while Sweetovo’s glitzy purse offers a more affordable variation.

Shop more ballet-inspired pieces, below, including dresses, skirts, and bags.

Read the original article on InStyle.