Sarah Jessica Parker Just Turned a Casual Beach Coverup Into a Serious Fall Staple

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has been splitting her time in quarantine between her Hamptons home and her recently opened SJP shoe store flagship in Manhattan. Her outfits, though, haven't been split at all. It's either been a simple black swimsuit and sunglasses or babydoll shoes and gray denim. But as summer comes to a close, it looks like SJP is planning on bringing some of the beach back to the city right in time for the fall season.

While at her store this week, Parker wore a Masqd face mask, a long-sleeve V-neck sweater, a pair of simple black SJP pumps, and a green tiered peasant skirt. The skirt style likely looks familiar because it's the kind of thing you've probably bought a million times before at a beach town's local gift shop to wear over your bikini. It's rarely ever worn with a sweater and even less so on a city block. To make the look even more paradoxical, Parker added in the heels, something Carrie Bradshaw would definitely do.

But as we lose all sense of time, place, and even season, mixing and matching beach essentials with fall staples and making them all mesh makes sense for the remainder of 2020. Plus, we've got more important things to worry about (register to vote!) as we head into November and a beachy peasant skirt will look just as good at the polls as anything else this season.

Get the look:

Masqd Ultra Soft Black Face Mask

Shop now: $20; masqd.com

Madewell Floral Print Tiered Peasant Midi Skirt

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Relipop Women's Flared Short Pleated Mini Skirt

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

LoveShackFancy Emilia Floral Print Miniskirt

Shop now: $265; nordstrom.com

Vero Moda Olea Lace Miniskirt

Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

BP. Tiered Ruffle Miniskirt

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Socialite Print Tiered Miniskirt

Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Floerns Women's Striped High Waist Layered Ruffle Hem Mini Skirt

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Rails Etienne Wrap Miniskirt

Shop now: $138; nordstrom.com