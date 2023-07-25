Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed the Most Frustrating Part of Filming 'And Just Like That ...' in New York City

While also touching on what she really thinks about Carrie Bradshaw's beloved cosmopolitan.

While it’s impossible to imagine And Just Like That… without its authentic New York City sights and scenes, Sarah Jessica Parker just revealed that the process of getting those iconic shots doesn’t come without its headaches. On a recent episode of the iHeart podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, the actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City spin-off, admitted that NYC isn’t always the easiest castmate to work with.

“The crowd control is an issue … You are asking everyone, please be quiet when we call ‘action.’ No cameras, no shutters,” she shared during the appearance, which took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. “The crowds tend to be really cooperative and sweet — they're excited to be there.”

Parker then explained that it’s the “paparazzi” that make filming in New York City’s streets become “a more complicated affair.”

“You can hear their shutters and it can ruin a take … They are typically right next to the lens or right over the shoulder of the person whom you're playing opposite in the scene,” she said. “So, they are in your eye line all the time and some are doing it purposefully … That’s really hard and it’s been years of that and some are more provocative than others. That is our cross to bear that we have to make peace with, but I struggle with it a bit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sarah Jessica also opened up about yet another (and way more surprising) aspect of the SATC filming process that she initially struggled with: drinking her character’s beloved cosmopolitans.

“The ones we drank on [Sex and the City] were that kind of cosmopolitan that you later learn are not the good ones,” she told Bozzi. “First of all, ours weren't real, they were cranberry juice and water … I never drank cosmopolitans — I thought they were terrible.”

She continued, “So kindly, people would send them over … I would take a sip and think, ‘What is all the fuss about?’ Then one day someone sent a cosmopolitan over and it was opaque, pale pink, and fleshy, you could see a bit of pulp of whatever citrus had been used, with a twist, freezing cold, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a cosmopolitan. I get it now.’”

The actress then said that the new discovery led her to fall in “love” with the drink — but not until over a decade after the show wrapped.

“I would say I really started drinking cosmopolitans that I chose on my own and would order, I'm going to say like 6 or 7 years ago and I love them,” Parker said. “I don't know that we ever expected from the show, from drinking them that it would turn into a thing.”

