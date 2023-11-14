Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favorite $8 Gua Sha Set “Feels Like Heaven,” Per Shoppers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop it while it’s 50 percent off ahead of the holidays.

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has great taste, both on- and off-screen. And if you’ve ever wanted to shop right out of the Sex and the City star’s wardrobe, let’s just say we’ve found the next best thing. Parker recently shared her favorite items for the holidays on her new Amazon Storefront. From stunning $10 earrings to a luxurious espresso machine, these amazing picks are all cart-worthy for every type of shopper. Among her beauty picks, there’s one product that particularly stands out: Baimei’s Gua Sha and Jade Roller. Currently, you can add this duo to your cart for as little as $8.

Amazon

$16

$8

Buy on Amazon

Not only is it an affordable choice, these facial tools are all about self-care. While the jade roller is meant for massaging the cheeks and forehead, the heart-shaped gua sha is used to shape the face and jawline. Anna Lam, founder of boutique Ginger Chi, that carries its own line of gua sha tools and jade rollers, previously told InStyle that these products pair well with skincare. “Gua sha is best done after both cleansing the face and applying a moisturizer or facial oil," says Lam, "as the gua massage not only gives your skin a 'workout,' but also helps products' nutrients absorb better into skin."

And if you’re looking to reduce puffiness, make sure to keep the jade roller in the fridge before use. The cooling effect will feel refreshing, while also lessening any swelling in the face. Meanwhile, the gua sha technique improves circulation and relieves tension as you massage the targeted areas.

It’s no wonder that Sarah Jessica Parker swears by these face-lifting tools. And she’s not the only one – the Baimei Gua Sha and Jade Roller has over a 19,000 five-star rating at Amazon. Reviewers love the natural way it enhances the skin and improves their well-being. “I was beyond impressed! The level of relaxation I felt I can't even explain,” said a reviewer. Another reviewer similarly shared that it “feels like heaven” on the face. Lastly, a fan was surprised by its immediate effects, saying “my under eye area was completely smooth! Absolutely no bags or puffiness whatsoever.”

Story continues

So, add Baimei’s Gua Sha and Jade Roller to your skincare routine while it’s 50 percent off. Buy it now for just $8 at Amazon for a limited time.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.