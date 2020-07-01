Sarah Jessica Parker To Exec Produce Dating Format With ITV America, In Development At Lifetime

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker has teamed up with Love Island producer ITV America for a dating social experiment in development at Lifetime.

Deadline understands that the Sex and the City star will exec produce Swipe Swap (w/t) via her Pretty Matches Productions and has teamed up with ITV Entertainment, the ITV America company behind CBS’ Love Island, for the project.

Swipe Swap is a social experiment in love and location, following two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles – from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favorite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family – all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities. There are plenty of eligible partners out there – what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?

Parker, who will not be on camera, is coming off the back of three seasons of HBO’s Divorce, which she produced via Pretty Matches and is set to be starring alongside her husband Matthew Broderick in a revival of Neil Simons’ Plaza Suite on Broadway. That show, which was set to open in March, has been postponed until March 2021.

She founded Pretty Matches in 2005 with Alison Benson and in addition to Divorce, the company produced feature film Here and Now.

In addition to Love Island, ITV Entertainment produces Hell’s Kitchen for Fox and Queer Eye for Netflix.

Parker exec produces Swipe Swap alongside Benson, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young from ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.

