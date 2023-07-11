Sarah Jessica Parker Convinced Me to Buy This Trendy, Unexpected Accessory — and It’s on Rare Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get it for nearly $100 off.

When Apple announced its AirPods Max Headphones — the brand’s first venture into the over-the-ear arena — with a price tag of over $500, I thought to myself, “Who would ever buy those?” But then Sarah Jessica Parker, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and every Gen Z-er on my TikTok For You Page did — and then, most shockingly, I did.

Well, to be fair, I bought a pair through Facebook Marketplace (why someone would want to sell their new headphones is none of my business), where I got the ‘It’ accessory in both fashion and tech for over $100 off. It felt like an I-just-won-the-lottery moment. “Who finds AirPods Max this cheap?” I thought. But what I presumed was a one-in-a-lifetime moment just proved itself to not be, because the trendy, noise-canceling headphones that rarely go on sale are nearly $100 off during Amazon’s Prime Day.

The AirPods Max is Apple’s answer to Bluetooth, noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones. They include three sound settings — noise cancelation, standard, and transparency, which uses the microphone to amplify outside sounds — and feature ultra-soft and cushiony ear cups. The sound is superb and the noise cancellation is next level, with these being my personal savior on flights, allowing me to totally block out surrounding disturbances and actually get a few hours of sleep.

But these go further than just being comfortable and effective, with former InStyle writer Tara Gonzalez mentioning, “I can't tell if it's all of the TikToks getting to me, but I truly feel like these headphones make every outfit better,” adding, “The sound quality is amazing, the noise cancellation is the best I've ever experienced, and I'm beyond obsessed with the aesthetic.”

$549

$450

$450

Buy on Amazon

Amazon shoppers say these are the “best headphones [they] have used, handsdown.” “The battery life is impressive,” wrote one customer who noted that they can enjoy “up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.” And according to another person, despite the headphones’ size, they can wear these for hours without headaches or soreness, which I — someone who doesn’t even wear headbands because of head sensitivity — second.

These headphones aren’t often on sale (hence why I took a risk and bought them secondhand), but for a rare moment, they are — and not by a little, with the AirPods Max now nearly $100 off for Amazon Prime Day. Shop the headphones that are loved by celebrities and editors before the deal is over.



