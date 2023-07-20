Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17

Most recently, she carried the hands-free bag in the airport

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker knows a good thing when she sees it.

Unlike Carrie Bradshow, the character she plays on And Just Like That…, Parker has no problem repeating outfits and accessories, especially when they’re a practical pick. Case in point: The actress keeps carrying the same green crossbody bag around New York City.

Earlier this week, SJP was spotted in the JFK airport with husband Matthew Broderick, and her outfit was actually similar to one we’d travel in. The actress wore slouchy boots, cuffed baggy pants, a button-down shirt, and a gray jacket while she pulled her carry-on luggage through the airport. She topped off the look with her go-to crossbody bag, which is made of dark green canvas.

BACKGRID

The entrepreneur has been spotted carrying the same canvas hands-free bag various times over the past few months, and for good reason: The thick strap doesn’t dig into her shoulder and it can be adjusted to fit as she likes. Below, shop similar crossbody bags you’ll carry just as much as Parker at Lululemon, Amazon, and Zappos.

Crossbody Bags Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

Lululemon

$78

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Everyone knows about the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but this Lululemon camera bag might be even more useful. With two zippered compartments and a convenient back pocket for your phone, this crossbody bag can fit even more than the brand’s wildly popular fanny pack. Mark our words: This practical purse is bound to blow up soon. Get ahead of the crowds and scoop one up in one of eight pretty colors.

Zofrin Crossbody Fanny Pack

Amazon

$25

$17

Buy on Amazon

Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given this belt bag a five-star rating so far. Thanks to an adjustable strap, you can wear this lightweight bag around your waist or across your chest, keeping your essentials close either way. A zippered compartment in the front is perfect for your keys or lip balm. Multiple reviewers deem it great for the mom on the go, since it keeps their hands free while they’re taking care of toddlers and it’s spacious enough to fit wipes and other essentials.

Practical crossbody bags are always a good accessory to have on hand, especially during the summer when you’re constantly out and about. Shop more hands-free bags inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker’s go-to pick below.

Peak Gear Nylon Crossbody Purse

Amazon

$50

$30

Buy on Amazon

Poiugoya Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

$24

$22

Buy on Amazon

Kipling Abanu Multi Convertible Crossbody Bag

Zappos

$69

$54

Buy on Zappos

Baggallini Crossbody Bag with RFID Wristlet

Zappos

$75

$57

Buy on Zappos

Read the original article on People.