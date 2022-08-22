Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams tie the knot after postponed wedding, Hyland's 'Modern Family' attends

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams proved good things come to those who wait, with the couple getting married after postponing their nuptials two years ago.

The "Modern Family" alum and former "Bachelorette" contestant said “I do” during a ceremony Saturday, a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it publicly told USA TODAY.

Hyland was dressed by Vera Wang for her bridal looks, according to a press release from the designer. For her walk down the aisle, Hyland wore a light ivory silk ballgown with a cathedral-length tulle veil, while she donned a soft white Italian crepe gown for the afterparty.

Hyland and Adams were originally set to wed in August 2020, but the wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the lovebirds celebrated in style on the day of their would-be nuptials, posting a series of photos to Instagram.

Background: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their would-be wedding day wearing white, drinking wine

Sarah Hyland, left, and Wells Adams kiss as they arrive at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021. The couple got married during a ceremony Saturday, two years after postponing their original nuptials.
Sarah Hyland, left, and Wells Adams kiss as they arrive at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021. The couple got married during a ceremony Saturday, two years after postponing their original nuptials.

'Nobody's perfect': 'Modern Family' stars Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould on why they're not role models

In the photos, the two held hands and beamed at each other in front of a sun-strewn vineyard with Hyland wearing a white midriff-baring top, a straw hat and a white veil featuring the words "Bride to be."

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead ... we took pictures and drank wine," Hyland captioned the post. "I love you to Pluto & back."

The couple’s real wedding featured a star-studded guest list, including Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-stars Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (plus husband Justin Mikita), Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen. Vergara shared a black-and-white photo of herself, Ferguson, Mikita, and Gould on Instagram Sunday.

“#sarahandwells wedding,” Vergara captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Adams appeared on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016. Although he didn't win JoJo Fletcher's heart, he did catch the eye of Hyland, who tweeted about her crush, adding the hashtags: "Knew he was the best from the start" and "Men who read are hot."

The online flirting transitioned into a relationship in October 2017. The two got engaged in Fiji in July 2019, with Adams sharing video footage of the proposal on his Instagram account, set to the tune of Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' "I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

Bennifer: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry again at star-studded second wedding in Georgia

'I was in awe': Jay Ellis marries model girlfriend Nina Senicar in dreamy Italian wedding

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams marry after postponing wedding 2 years ago

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details

    Hyland chose two designs by the iconic bridal atelier for her big day

  • NFL player prop debate: Cooper Kupp could regress a lot and still hit yardage total

    Cooper Kupp is coming off a remarkable season.

  • Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Just Got Married At Sunstone Winery

    Here's everything to know about 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland and 'Bachelorette' alum Wells Adams' relationship timeline, including Sunstone Winery wedding.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by