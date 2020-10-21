Sarah Hyland on Postponing Wedding to Fiancé Wells Adams and the 'Fun' Way They Spent Original Day

Sarah Hyland Instagram

Sarah Hyland will always remember what would have been her wedding day.

While making an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Modern Family star recalled the sweet way she and fiancé Wells Adams spent the day they were originally supposed to get married (the couple decided to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic).

"Yeah, we were going to get married 8/20/20 and it’s not happening anymore, but what can you do?" Hyland, 29, said.

Host DeGeneres then noted how the couple still dressed up in all-white that day.

"Yes, we did. It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor," Hyland continued. "I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

Hyland and the Bachelor nation alum, 36, got engaged in the summer of 2019, after going public with their relationship in 2017. Back in July, Hyland opened up to PEOPLE about making the difficult decision to postpone their wedding.

"I think right now there are more important things to worry about," the actress said at the time.

"We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there," she added. "But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."

"There's a lot of learning, and I'm really more focused on political things rather than wedding things," she continued. "There is a lot going on in the world right now and that's what we should be focused on."

Hyland and the radio DJ also recently celebrated their three-year anniversary, with the Geek Charming star sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"Three years ago I asked you when YOU were going to ask ME to be your girlfriend," Hyland wrote. "Now we’re engaged and in the midst of surviving a global pandemic. There’s no one else I’d rather be quarantining with."

"Being with you literally 24/7 over the past several months has only made our relationship stronger and I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé," she added. "I love you to Pluto and back! Happy anniversary sugar balls 😜."